Kelly Clarkson Never Wanted To Be A Judge On ‘American Idol’: I’m Not ‘Good At That’

Is THIS why Kelly Clarkson didn't want to join 'American Idol'? The singer and new 'The Voice' coach just revealed she has no desire to 'judge' anyone.



Kelly Clarkson, 35, has finally provided some insight into why she isn’t a part of the American Idol reboot. “I don’t want to be a ‘judge’,” Kelly told the Television Critics Association during NBC’s The Voice presentation on January 9. “I’m not really good at that. I always feel shitty afterwards if I have to say something not good to somebody.” While Kelly was not directly speaking about American Idol, nor did she mention it, the word “judge” is synonymous with the series since their panelists are called judges.

During the presentation, Kelly also revealed that she’s wanted to work on The Voice since she first heard about it’s inception before it even aired on television. According to Kelly the timing was never right, especially since she always seemed to be pregnant when a spot opened up. Now that Kelly is getting her chance to be a part of The Voice family, she told the TCAs that she’s “super stoked it finally worked out.” And so are we!

