Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Luke Bryan Rock Impromptu Performance At ‘American Idol’ Party

Katy Perry and her fellow ‘American Idol’ judges treated partygoers to an epic, unplanned rendition of ‘I’ll Be There,’ and we have exclusive video!

New American Idol judges Katy Perry, 33, Luke Bryan, 41, and Lionel Richie, 68, are already making a splash! They stole the show at the American Idol cocktail party during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Jan. 8, delighting the room with an unrehearsed turn at the mic. Watch HollywoodLife.com‘s exclusive tape of the performance above!

As you can see, the trio gamely took on the Jackson 5‘s iconic hit “I’ll Be There,” with Luke hilariously changing some of the lyrics to be more Idol-themed. In fact, he’s the one who convinced his fellow judges to sing, and they reluctantly, but happily agreed. Katy commented that it’s a really high song to sing, as Luke launched into a falsetto. She also noted that his breath “smells like alcohol.” “Yeah, well yours smells like beer. When does it not?” he shot back. Damn! See Katy’s hottest pics here.

None of the judges could actually get through the song, but they looked like they were having a blast while trying. Luke yelled that he can see “Ryan” (Seacrest?) doing shots at the bar, then they hopped down off the stage to go join him. We’re pretty jealous of our reporter who got to see that happen in person!

American Idol will premiere March 11, airing Sundays and Mondays.

