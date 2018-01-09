‘American Idol’s Katy Perry: I Feel A ‘Responsibility’ To Be As ‘Authentic’ As Possible

While speaking EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at the TCAs, Katy Perry explained why she feels a responsibility to be as authentic as possible in today’s world.



Katy Perry, 33, wants everyone watching her on American Idol to remember that she is just a human. In fact, when HollywoodLife asked Katy if she feels any pressure to be a role model in today’s world, she told us: “It’s not pressure. I don’t think the right word is pressure. Definitely a responsibility. I think I always preface everything I do with an asterisk of, ‘Hi, remember, I’m human and I will probably let you down.'” This coming from a woman who is not just the newest judge on American Idol, but also a singer, an artist and a business woman. Those are a lot of different hats to wear, and Katy sure wears them well!

During our chat with Katy at a cocktail party for American Idol during the Television Critics Association on Monday, January 8, she also shared that she’s proud to be a story teller that inspires hope and happiness in people. “And also I’m in the business of rock ‘n roll which is not like, in any way, a politician figure, so just remember rock ‘n roll is based on rebellion,” Katy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But I’ve learned a lot along the way and I just want — you know, my job is just to be a story teller with all the information that I’ve absorbed and to help people feel really wonderful feelings. Sometimes I like to try and be cool and that doesn’t really work for me. People just want me to be authentic and that’s all I want to be, too. I’m proud to be that girl that wrote ‘Roar’ and proud to be that girl that wrote ‘Firework’ and proud that those songs are little keys that unlock this human soul and connect people.” She closed with, “I’m gonna be trying to lift people up out of their situations for the rest of my life I think.”

We can’t wait to watch Katy show off that rebellious authenticity she prides herself on when American Idol premieres on ABC on March 11!

