FL Mom, 27, & 2 Young Kids Tragically Die After She Crashes Their Car Into A Pond

Authorities are investigating the deaths of Shatoria Brown, 27, and her two children, five-year-old son Ra’Majesty and three-year-old daughter Ra’Layah, after they drowned in a Florida pond on the night of Jan. 6, according to a Naples Daily News report. The three were reportedly driving east on Eden Ave, approaching Apple Street, when Shatoria went over the shoulder of the roadway and drove into the pond. The crash occurred at around 11:30 pm. Shatoria and her kids’ bodies were discovered early the next day, Jan. 7, after police received reports of someone calling for help from the pond. While Ra’Majesty and Ra’Layah were found inside the vehicle, Shatoria was located outside of the car in the water — she wasn’t found until Jan. 8.

Ra’Layah was sadly pronounced dead at a hospital, and Ra’Majesty was pronounced dead at the scene. All three of their deaths are currently under investigation, but so far, officials don’t believe alcohol or drugs played a role. Shedding some light on what happened that horrific night, a woman named Michelle, identified as Shatoria’s best friend, spoke to Fox 4. She said neighbors witnessed Shatoria running door to door, asking people for help after her crash, but she was unable to find anyone. It was then the frantic mom ran back to the sinking vehicle to save her children herself. Just a day later, shocked family members and friends gathered at the scene of the incident — many were in tears.

“It’s just a tragedy to all of us and the family,” Doris Smith, a family friend, told NBC 2. “I can go on and on and on to say such great things about her. We love her so much, and we miss her. She’s going to be truly missed.” Of the kids, Doris said, “It was just the beginning of their life, and it had been all taken away from them. For what reason? We have no idea.” To make matters worse, the road Shatoria crashed on only opened earlier in the week. Already, residents have complained about inadequate lighting and people speeding on the street.

