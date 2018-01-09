4 Ways To Fight Dandruff & Keep Hair Shiny When The Air Is Cold & Harsh

This winter has been particularly harsh on skin and hair, and you can’t forget about your scalp! Here are expert tips from a derm to make your hair shiny and healthy this winter!

It’s only January, but I feel like this winter has been the WORST as far as frigid temperatures and tons of snow. We chatted with an expert derm and a celebrity stylist to get tips on how to make sure your hair — and scalp!! — says moisturized this winter! Remember, static comes from a lack of moisture in your hair and the dry air. “Avoid taking a super-hot shower as it can strip the natural oils from your scalp, making it dry and sensitive,” recommends dermatologist Dr. Ilyse Lefkowicz.

“Following the shower, opt for air drying. If you must use a blow drier, make sure it’s on low heat to avoid scalp irritation.” Furthermore, Dr. Lefkowicz says, “Hats, especially when worn with wet hair, can create a warm, moist environment for the fungus that causes dandruff,” explains Dr. Lefkowicz, “but don’t let this deter you from bundling up and staying warm this winter. Instead, use a shampoo like Head & Shoulders to protect against flaking, itchiness and dryness, and try to give hair plenty of time to air-dry.” Actress Sofia Vergara uses Head & Shoulders and has for years!

Celeb stylist Sunnie Brook Jones adds, “The fight against winter hair woes, like dryness and static, starts in the shower with Head & Shoulders Dry Scalp Care Shampoo and Conditioner — it’s formulated with almond oil and gives you extra TLC by locking in moisture for a healthy, hydrated scalp and soft hair. After your hair dries, rub lotion on your hands and run your hands through your hair to further tame that static!”

Sunnie also says, “Instead of blasting the heat to stay warm at night, sleep with a hot water bottle to protect your skin and hair from drying out.” I also recommend sleeping with a humidifier. The Dyson Humidifier is super chic looking, hygienic (some humidifiers can breed bacteria — yuck!), and has a 2 year warranty!

HollywoodLifers, do you have a dry, itchy scalp in the winter?