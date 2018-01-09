Drake Would ‘Die’ To Land ‘Stranger Things’ Cameo For Season 3: Returning To Acting?

Get excited ‘Stranger Things’ fans because Drake may be joining the cast! Well, maybe. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on his plans to revive his acting career.

Like many of us, Drake, 31, is obsessed with Stranger Things. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Millie Bobby Brown, 13, captioned, “Hawkins very own,” back in November. He was also spotted having a laugh with cast member Caleb McLaughlin, 16, at a Golden Globes after party this past weekend. And now, he wants to land a cameo in Season 3. “Drake’s watched every single episode, multiple times, and his hands down favorite character is Mille Bobby Brown’s Eleven. You’d think that a 31-year-old rapper and a 13-year-old actress would really struggle to have anything to talk about, but it’s the exact opposite in fact! Drake’s met Millie before, she came backstage during one of his performances in Australia, and they immediately hit it off,” a source close to Drake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The new friendship may even get Drake back on the big screen! “Drake was a teen actor too back in the day, and Millie has always had a passion for music, so bizarre as it may seem, they actually have a lot to talk about. Drake would love to start acting again, he’s made no secret about it, and yeah, of course, he would die to secure a part on Stranger Things, even if it was just a cameo role,” the source continued.

We would love to see Drake working in TV again. After all, his role as Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi was unforgettable! While we aren’t sure if Drake will actually land a part on Stranger Things, we have a favor to ask of him if he does. Can he please ask Joe Keery, 25, about his haircare routine?

