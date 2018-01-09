Is ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Dating ‘Fantastic Beast’s Alison Sudol? Why Rumors Are Heating Up

David Harbour and Alison Sudol have caused romance rumors after being seen getting close at the Golden Globes. Get details here!

A new romance may be on the horizon! Stranger Things actor David Harbour, 42, and Fantastic Beasts actress Alison Sudol, 33, have sparked up dating rumors after being seen together at several events in the last week, including the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7. Although the duo walked the red carpet separately, they were seen arriving in the same vehicle and were seated next to each other at the event, according to US Weekly. They were also seen at a Netflix party and at the BAFTA Tea Party they attended on Jan. 6. “They left one of the parties arm-in-arm,” a source told the outlet. “Alison was teasing and joking with him.” Aw! How cute would they be together?! The duo mingled with industry professionals, including Greta Gerwig, 34, at the events. “They seemed very much like a couple,” other sources told the outlet. Check out pics from some of the best Golden Globe after parties here!

If David is indeed dating Alison, it would be one more thing to celebrate after a very successful year. His series has been highly praised since it premiered back in 2016 and even won a Screen Actors Guild Award for the “Best Ensemble in a Drama Series” category in Jan. 2017. David was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the “Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” category for his outstanding work on the series. Though he didn’t win, his accomplishments still give him reasons to be happy!

With an incredible career already at his fingertips, we wouldn’t blame David if he wanted to add an amazing romance to the mix! He previously dated actresses Julia Stiles, 36, and Maria Thayer, 42, who he also became engaged to. Here’s to hoping Cupid’s arrow will strike again, if it hasn’t already!

HollywoodLifers, do you think David and Alison are dating? Let us know your opinions in the comments below!