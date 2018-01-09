Chris Bukowski Reveals Shocking BTS Secrets Of ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise: It’s Far From ‘Paradise’

More than two years after his last appearance on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, Chris Bukowski opened up to HollywoodLife about what goes on off camera. Listen here!

Chris Bukowski announced his retirement from The Bachelor franchise after he left the second season of Bachelor in Paradise following a display of drunken behavior in 2015. However, when he stopped by the HollywoodLife podcast, we still got him to spill some secrets from the show! “I was losing weight because the food there was horrible,” Chris told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about his time on Bachelor in Paradise. “Everything’s horrible. It’s not paradise.” About his drunken debacle on his first (and only) day of BIP season 2, Chris explained, “It as like 10 A.M., and they’re like…alright, you’re going on set now. Then they’re like…here’s a vodka soda. Okay. And then…here’s two vodka sodas — before I even have breakfast.” CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL PODCAST INTERVIEW WITH CHRIS.

Before Paradise, Chris competed for Emily Maynard’s heart on The Bachelorette, where he made it to the hometown dates before getting eliminated in fourth place. He admitted that in “Bachelor world” he was definitely in love with Emily, but explained that that’s mostly just because she was the only woman he spoke to for six weeks. “There’s female crew but you’re forbidden to talk with them unless it’s a producer interviewing you,” he revealed, adding that there’s no access to a TV or phone, and only 30 minutes a day allotted for working out. Looking back, he also realized that he pretty much only spent two days with Emily the entire time he was there.

“The group dates and stuff…I don’t really count that because it’s with a bunch of people,” he said. “Until you get real one-on-one time with someone, like a date, they meet your family, and all that stuff — that’s real time. At the end of most of these, the people are just more in love with the idea of being in love than actually being in love. That’s why most of them don’t work out.”

And, yes, Chris did confirm that things definitely do heat up in the Fantasy Suites. “It goes down in there,” he laughed.

