Brad Pitt ‘Furious’ Angelina Jolie Took Son Pax To Golden Globes Behind His Back
Angelina Jolie took her son Pax as her date to her first Golden Globes without ex Brad Pitt. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why the actor is furious about her decision.
For years Angelina Jolie, 42, and Brad Pitt, 54, were a red carpet A-list staple at the Golden Globes. As Hollywood’s most glamorous couple, they were always the center of attention. Now that they have split, the actress attended the awards show for the first time as a single woman and brought along the former couple’s 14-year-old son Pax as her date. That has Brad fuming about exposing the teen to the glare of the Hollywood spotlight. “Angelina went behind Brad‘s back and took Pax to the Golden Globes without the father’s permission. Brad was furious that Angelina did not consult him before taking their son Pax to a major, adult event like the Golden Globes,” a source close to the actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Angelina should be bringing her sons as dates to big Hollywood events?