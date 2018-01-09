Bonnaroo 2018 Lineup: Eminem, The Killers & Muse Headlining — Full List

Eminem, The Killers and Sheryl Crow on the same lineup? Yas. See the full list of who’s performing at the massive Bonnaroo music festival this year!

The Bonnaroo music festival is happening is happening on June 7-10 in Manchester, Tennessee, and tix are on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10:00 AM EST, so peep the lineup below and make your decision!

Eminem, 45, The Killers and Muse are leading the lineup this year, along with Future, Bassnectar, Sturgill Simpson, Bon Iver (playing 2 unique sets), Khalid, Kaskade, Paramore, Alt-J, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Sylvan Esso, Rebelution, The Revivalists, Virtual Self, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Rufus Du Sol, Chromeo, STS9, Alison Wonderland, Moon Taxi, Carnage, BROCKHAMPTON, Old Crow Medicine Show, Playboi Carti, The Glitch Mob, Rag‘N’Bone Man, Broken Social Scene, Superjam, Grand Ole Opry, First Aid Kit, Jungle, Tash Sultana, T-Pain, Manchester Orchestra, Brothers Osborne, Gryffin, What So Not, Rich Brian, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Billie Ellish, Daniel Caesar, Kali Uchis, Kayzo, Slander, ARIZONA, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Lany, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Hippie Sabotage, Big Wild, Shiba San, Sir Sly, Denzel Curry, Moses Sumney, Snakehips, Tyler Childers, Mr. Carmack, Valentino Khan, Amadou & Mariam, Midland, Opiou, Japanese Breakfast, Jessie Reyez, K?D, R.LUM.R, Noura Mint Semali, Gogo Penguin, Lissie, Chris Lake, Billy Kenny b2b Mija, Durand Jones & The Indications and tons more.

Check out the full lineup below. (How do they even fit it all on one poster?)

