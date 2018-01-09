Bella Thorne Sobs Thanking Her Fans For Their Support After Revealing She Was Sexually Abused

Bella Thorne broke down in tears after hearing fans share their own stories of sexual abuse. Watch the heartbreaking video here.

Bella Thorne, 20, revealed she was sexually abused throughout her childhood on Jan. 7, and now the Disney star has taken to her Instagram Story to thank her loyal fans for their support — and for divulging their own experiences. Watch the video above.

“On Twitter, I’m reading about all the people sharing their sexual abuse stories with me, from mine, and I just wanna say, I’m really proud of all you guys,” Bella told fans tearfully via her Story on Jan. 8, writing “stay strong” on another snap. “It’s such a… I’m really proud. Peace, I love you guys.”

As we know, Bella shockingly admitted that she was “sexually” and “physically” abused until she was fourteen years old. “Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup,” she wrote. Now, Bella has been retweeting and responding to fans on Twitter, keeping the conversation going. Check them out below.

#TruthHasAVoice STAY STONG GUYS, stay strong!! I believe you can do it, just please, dont give up, it'll get better, it'll stop , I promise you, just dont give up. @bellathorne pic.twitter.com/Z1BDFNlzx2 — #TruthHasAVoice (@celebconfes) January 8, 2018

fact that I have to explain myself. Trust me I knew him I saw his fuckingface every single time don't think I'll ever forget a part of him. https://t.co/lhGIdkoV3u — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 8, 2018

What about all the people that don't have an outlet like this to speak on. Are they being heard?? https://t.co/6Yv9ItHV79 — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 8, 2018

