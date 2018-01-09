BAFTA Nominations 2018: Margot Robbie & More — Full List

Awards season is in full swing! The BAFTA Film Award nominations were released on Jan. 9, and our faves like Margot Robbie, Timothée Chalamet, and more got nods. See the full list!

The 2018 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Feb. 18, just a few short weeks before the Oscars. The Shape of Water leads with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Director. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow with 9 nominations each. Once again, there are no female directors nominated in the Best Director category. Absolutely Fabulous icon Joanna Lumley will be hosting the show.

However, many of our favorite actresses got nominated for Best Actress. While the Golden Globes splits the categories between drama and musical or comedy, the BAFTAs up the stakes. Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie, Frances McDormand, Annette Bening, and Sally Hawkins are nominated for Best Actress this year. Saoirse and Frances both won Golden Globes for their tremendous performances in Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Timothée Chalamet, the breakout performer in the critically acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, is up for both Best Actor and the EE Rising Star Award. See the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTRESS

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

BEST ACTOR

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST EDITING

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

BEST MAKEUP & HAIR

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

BEST SOUND

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCTER

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Producer)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd

First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh

The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim

Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky

The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy

DOCUMENTARY

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

ANIMATED FILM

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

