Will Aria Be In The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Spinoff? Lucy Hale Says…

Lucy Hale’s got a new show of her own, but will Aria Montgomery show up at some point on the ‘Pretty Little Liars’ spinoff, ‘The Perfectionists?’ The answer is…

The spinoff, The Perfectionists, will star Pretty Little Liars alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish. While Freeform is keeping details about the highly-anticipated show under wraps, don’t expect to see Aria Montgomery anytime soon. “I don’t think I will be in the spinoff,” Lucy Hale told TV Guide. “I will definitely be supporting and watching. I think they’re actually going to film in Vancouver, so I might go like stalk the set a little bit.”

Lucy is currently filming and gearing up for the premiere of her new show, Life Sentence, which will premiere March 7 on The CW. The series is definitely going to be keeping her busy. Life Sentence is a complete 180 from PLL. Lucy plays Stella, a woman who is cured of terminal cancer. Stella must learn to live with the choices she made when she decided to live like she was dying.

Meanwhile, the PLL spinoff is going to shake things up for Alison and Mona. Here’s a synopsis of the show: “Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi.”

At the end of Pretty Little Liars, Emily and Alison had the perfect little family together. So what’s going to happen with Emison in the spinoff? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Sasha about just that, and she promised that “Emison is good.” Whew!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lucy will change her mind and reprise her role as Aria on the spinoff? Let us know!