Angelina Jolie Takes Injured Daughter Shiloh To NYC Gala After Upsetting Brad Pitt At Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie stepped out at an NYC Awards gala on Jan. 9 with daughters Shiloh and Zahara, days after she upset Brad Pitt by bringing son Pax to the Golden Globes.

Angelina Jolie, 42, looked radiant in a long black lace gown on Jan. 9 when she stepped out with daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 13, at the National Board of Review Awards gala. Shiloh, who was clutching her mom’s hand during photos at the ceremony, recently broke her collarbone while snowboarding so she was sporting a black sling at the event along with a black suit while Zahara wore something similar. The actress was there to accept the National Board of Review’s Freedom of Expression Award for the film First They Killed My Father. The appearance comes just days after she brought her son, Pax, 14, to the Golden Globe Awards, which reportedly made ex-husband Brad Pitt, 54, upset due to the fact that he doesn’t want their son in the public eye. With his thoughts about Pax, we can’t help but wonder if he feels the same about tonight’s event with Shiloh and Zahara! Check out pics of Angelina and Brad’s kids throughout the years here!

Despite Brad’s feelings, Angelina seems to be embracing the single life and taking comfort in her family when she can. Taking her kids as dates to big Hollywood events seems to be becoming a trend and we have to admit that we think it’s pretty sweet. After all, there’s nothing better than staying close to the ones we love during major transitions, right?

In addition to bringing son Pax to the Globes, Angelina made headlines for awkwardly coming face to face with Jennifer Aniston, 48, when the “Friends” star presented an award in front of where she was sitting. As everyone knows, Brad and Jennifer broke things off around the same time Angelina came into the picture and the two women have never publicly spoken or appeared together since. Now that neither are with Brad, perhaps they will connect in the future? Stranger things have happened!

