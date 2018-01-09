Alabama Defeats Georgia In Epic Overtime Game To Win The 2018 College Football Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Georgia Bulldogs in a nail-biting OT victory to take the 2018 College Football Championship!

Though the temperature in Atlanta was around the low forties, the action on the field of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was hotter than July. The home state heroes, the Georgia Bulldogs rolled out the welcome carpet for the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 8 but after that bit of southern hospitality, it was war! What followed was four quarters of hard-hitting, pulse-pounding football action, that ended with a dramatic finish after the two teams were tied 20-20 as regulation ended. They headed into overtime when Bama took home the title with a dramatic 26-23 win.

The game proved to be a low scoring nail-biter in the first half, with the Dawgs leading 13-0 at the half with just two field goals before Mercole Hardman Jr. ran in a TD for Georgia on the last play before halftime. Usually College Football Championship games have proven to high scoring affairs, but these two teams brought such hard defense. Georgia ran nearly twice as many plays in the first half, dominating the Crimson Tide. But Bama coach Nick Saban must have given quite a locker room pep talk as they made the second half a contest, especially when Saban benched struggling star QB Jalen Hurts for freshman Tua Tagovailoa. They blew a game-winning field goal in the tied final seconds and in overtime Georgia took the lead with a long field goal. But upon their possession, Alabama scored a hail Mary touchdown to go ahead and win the game.

Heading into the championship match, Alabama was the slight favorite to win. “It’s the matchup that Alabama wanted,” Lane Kiffin, former Alabama offensive coordinator and current head coach of LSU, told ESPN. “If you look at who beats Alabama, it’s spread teams with a quarterback that can move….Whenever Alabama has played the more traditional offenses, that is when Alabama usually shuts them down — the Georgias, the LSUs. So that favors them.” However, Georgia pulled off an upset to win a ticket to the big dance, beating the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl. Many wondered if rookie quarterback Jake Fromm, 19, could lead the Dawgs to another surprise win here.

When the field wasn’t blowing up with the best college football around, it was getting lit by Kendrick Lamar, 30. K. Dot was picked to be the first ever College Football Playoff final Halftime performer, and Kendrick didn’t disappoint. The “Humble” rapper played a medley of his hits, and while he wasn’t physically there in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium (he was over at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park) he got most of the thousands of football fans on their feet for the first ever halftime performance at the national game. Nice.

