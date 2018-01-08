NCAA College Football Championship: When Does Alabama Play Georgia, How To Watch & More Info

It’s almost time! The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Georgia Bulldogs for the NCAA football championship. Find out when the game starts, how to watch and more details!

What time is the College Football Playoffs final and how can I watch it? Though it’s still practically the start of the new year, the college football season comes to a climatic close on January 8. That’s when the Alabama Crimson Tide, making their third consecutive appearance in the college football final, travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM ET. Sports fans will be glued to their TVs while ESPN broadcasts the game, but football fanatics on the go can watch online via ESPN’s live-streaming service, WatchESPN. HollywoodLife.com will have a coverage of the game, so you won’t miss a second.

Who’s playing the halftime show? While Super Bowl 51 will see Justin Timberlake, 36, take the stage during halftime, the NCAA College Football Playoff final gets Kendrick Lamar, 30. “Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an hour,” Kendrick said when his performance announced in Dec. 2017.

“Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship,” K. Dot added. Prior games had a “Championship Tailgate” concert which featured Ciara, in 2015 and Eric Church in 2016, according to SB Nation, but it was never a halftime extravaganza. It’s quite possible that the “Humble” rapper raises the bar for Mr. Timberlake a month before he’s set to play the biggest NFL game of the season.

Which team is favored to win – Georgia or Alabama? With Alabama being the Clemson Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, the current reigning champions will not get a chance to defend their crown in the title game. Perhaps it’s that win which has many experts favoring the Crimson Tide to roll over the Dawgs. As of Jan. 4, FiveThirtyEight gave Alabama a 56% chance of winning the title. However, many experts picked the Oklahoma Sooners to beat down the Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl, and that didn’t happen.

Georgia fought tooth and nail into double-overtime, capping off the marathon game with a 54-48 win. Will Georgia QB Jake Fromm, 19, pull off a similar upset with the Georgia offensive line? Or will Jalen Hurts, 19, put the hurt on the Dawgs as Alabama floats to another national title?

Who do you want to win the national title, HollywoodLifers?