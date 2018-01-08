Toni Braxton Supports Sister Tamar On Stage During Xscape Tour Amidst Divorce Drama — Watch Video

Toni Braxton was a special guest on The Great Xscape Tour with Tamar Braxton in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 and their interaction was so sweet! Watch the loving sisters here!

There’s nothing like a sister’s love! Tamar Braxton, 40, was joined on stage by big sis Toni Braxton, 50, during The Great Xscape Tour in Los Angeles on Jan. 7 and it was heartwarming! Tamar’s been appearing on the Xscape tour as a special guest along with Monica, 37, so it was great to see Toni as another special guest for the show. At the end of Toni’s performance, she gave her baby sis, who was watching her from stairs on the stage, a hug and kiss. Aw! Tamar looked a bit upset during the performance so it was good to see Toni show her love and support! She even introduced Tamar for applause during the unforgettable appearance. Check out some of the best pics of Tamar here!

It’s not surprising that Tamar looked kind of down on stage considering everything she’s been going through lately. The talented singer is in the middle of a divorce from husband Vincent Herbert, 44, after much speculation that there was alleged infidelity and domestic abuse on his part. The former couple were married for almost ten years before their rocky status led them to where they are now. Although there were rumors that the two may have reconciled, Tamar denied the claims before deleting her social media account.

Tamar and Vincent may be ready to be apart from each other but they share a son, Logan, 4, together and have been taking the time to co-parent him. When it comes to dealing with difficult times, we know how important it is to have family around so we’re hoping Tamar continues to get the love she needs from her son, sister and other family members.

