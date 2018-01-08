‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Secretly Splits From GF Dominique Potter: She’s Not Over Chris Lopez

Say it isn’t so! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry has reportedly split from her girlfriend, Dominique Potter, as she’s not yet over what happened with ex Chris Lopez.

Another relationship has ended for Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Will she ever find love? After ending things with baby daddy Chris Lopez, Kailyn started a relationship with Dominique Potter, but according to a new report by Radar, they recently split. “She is single,” a source close to the reality TV star told the site. “Kail decided she didn’t want to be in a relationship because she’s not over everything that happened with Lux‘s dad Chris Lopez. She decided she wanted to be alone and focus on her kids.”

Fortunately for Kailyn, she still remains “friends” with Dominique. So compared to her nasty split with ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, it sounds like this was an amicable breakup. As we previously told you, Kailyn — who is mom to three boys — confirmed her romance with Dominique in November, during her podcast with Lindsie Chrisley. “We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it,” she said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.” She did, however, reveal that they had relationship struggles early on, so maybe this breakup shouldn’t be such a surprise to her fans.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” she explained at the time. “I have never gotten a baby sitter and gone on a date.” We’re sad to her Kailyn and Dominique broke up, but it’s nice to hear she’s putting her kids first!

In August 2017, Kailyn welcomed a third child — baby boy Lux — whom she had with on-again, off-again boyfriend Chris Lopez. Chris has barely been in the child’s life, so in November, she filed for the baby’s last name to be changed from Lopez to Lowry, Radar Online reports. Lopez allegedly has visitation with their son.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU sad to hear that Kailyn Lowry has broken up with her girlfriend? Tell us how you feel below!