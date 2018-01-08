Scott Disick Enjoys Secret Lunch Date  With Mystery Brunette — Where’s Sofia Richie?

Uh Oh! Is Scott Disick stepping out on Sofia Richie? The reality TV star was spotted on a date with an unidentified brunette. See the pics here!

Could there be trouble in paradise? Things aren’t looking so good for Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19. The famous party boy was spotted leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles on Jan. 7, with a woman who was not Sofia. Yikes! Scott and the gorgeous brunette looked pretty cozy, and even gave each other a sweet kiss goodbye. If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Scott also appeared to be pretty comfortable in front of the paparazzi, leading us to believe/hope: maybe this is just a friend?

This secret rendezvous comes as quite a shock, considering that Scott and Sofia seem to be getting pretty serious. The couple just took a trip to Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s Eve! Scott was so excited for Colorado that he posted a photo of himself and Sofia on Instagram and said, “I’m on a whole new year vibe.” The trip to Aspen was a huge deal, especially since that is usually the vacation spot he takes with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and their three children. We hope things between Sofia and Scott aren’t over already, but I guess we will have to just wait and see.

Unfortunately, this wouldn’t be the first time Scott was caught being “unfaithful.” Scott has a history of infidelity, and it started with Kourtney. He’s been caught with multiple women including Bella Thorne, 20. Making his case even worse, he once brought a woman on a Kardashian family vacation! Come on, Scott. We’d like to think he has changed for Sofia, but old habits die hard. And as we said before, this woman could definitely be just a friend.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott Disick’s date with the mystery brunette? Let us know your thoughts below!