‘Roseanne’ Revival: EPs Confirm The Return Of Major Recurring Characters

Great news, ‘Roseanne’ fans! Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert and more just revealed that some very familiar faces will be making a return in season ten.

It’s official: Roseanne‘s BFF, Crystal, portrayed by Natalie West, will be back for season ten! But, she’s not the only one. When HollywoodLife asked the Roseanne cast and executive producers about potential recurring characters, the star, Roseanne Barr, revealed Estelle Parsons, aka Roseanne and Jackie’s mom, will also be back! “We also have James Pickens Jr. and Adilah Barnes coming back,” added Sara Gilbert, who not only plays Roseanne’s daughter, Darlene, but is also an EP.

But when will we learn more about Johnny Galecki‘s return as David? “When he Instagrams about it?” EP Whitney Cummings joked, clearly referencing the fact that so much news about the revival has come from the social media accounts of the cast and crew. Okay, guess we’ll just keep waiting for that! While we were keeping a watchful eye on Johnny’s Instagram, Michael Fishman, aka Roseanne’s son D.J., shared: “You’ll see a lot of familiar faces, familiar faces but with the progression of time they all fit as it comes together.”

Make sure you tune in when Roseanne returns for it’s tenth season at 8pm ET on Tuesday, March 27 on ABC!

