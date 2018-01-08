Princess Charlotte Looks Absolutely Adorable Heading Off To 1st Day Of School In New Pics

Princess Charlotte, 2, was ALL smiles on her 1st day of nursery school! Even cuter, Kate Middleton snapped some sweet pics of the tot on her big day that’ll melt your heart!

Princess Charlotte, 2, is growing up right before our eyes! And to prove just how big she’s getting, Kate Middleton, 35, snapped two adorable photos of the tiny royal before she headed off to her very first day of nursery school on Jan. 8. Taking to Twitter that same day, Kensington Palace shared the aw-worthy pics with the caption, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning.” They later added in the comments, “The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.” SO precious!

In the pics, Charlotte is beaming ear-to-ear in a stylish red coat by Amaia Kids, complete with a matching red pair of shoes and a small red bow in her hair. The little one also sported a pale pink scarf, gray tights, and a light pink backpack by Cath Kidston. Talk about a stylish way to begin the new year! The images were taken outside on some steps located on the grounds of the famous palace. In one, Charlotte is sitting, and in another she’s holding onto the rail. We love how the youngster looks JUST like her mama! Click here to see more sweet pics of the royal family.

And just like that, the adorable princess is officially a student at Willcocks Nursery School, which is housed in a church hall. The school is also next door to London’s Royal Albert Hall, and is very close to the family’s Kensington Palace home. Big brother Prince George, 4, also started school for the first time at two years old, but George did not attend Willcocks. Instead, Kate and Prince William, 35, chose a Montessori school for him. He only attended part time, while Charlotte will be at Willcocks full time.

The princess’ school website describes themselves as having “a fun and structured morning with lots of free play where children embark on the first stages of learning to read, write and to understand simple numbers with the minimum of pressure.” Their spring term runs through March 27 and tuition is about $12,000 a year.

