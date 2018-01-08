Olivia Nova, 20: Stunning Adult Film Star Passes Away Suddenly 

Adult film actress, Olivia Nova, has tragically passed away at the age of 20. Find out all the details surrounding her death here.

This is absolutely terrible. Pornographic actress, Olivia Nova, 20, passed away Jan. 7, in Las Vegas. The beautiful film star began her acting career in March 2017. She was originally from Minnesota, and was represented by LA Direct Models, according to XBIZ.net. Her cause of death is uncertain, but she was loved and admired by many. “While only represented by Direct Models for a short period of time, we came to know Olivia as a beautiful girl with a very sweet and gentle personality,” a representative from LA Direct Models said. “Another one, way too young we are beyond shocked and most certainly, completely out of the blue. Rest in peace, sweet angel,” LA Direct Models continued.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only adult film actress who has died in the past few months. August Ames, 23, died Dec. 6 2017, by suicide. Her body was found in Camarillo, California. She acted in over 270 films, and left behind a husband. Her death came days after she was slammed and harassed for complaining about filming a scene with an actor who had done gay porn. August left a suicide note in her car apologizing for killing herself. So sad.

Following August’s death, porn star Yurizan Beltran died of an apparent drug overdose. She was only 31-years-old. Her body was discovered in Bellflower, CA with a pills near the bed. Her death touched the hearts of many. Both fans and fellow porn stars took to Twitter to share touching messages.

More details surrounding Olivia’s death will be shared soon.

HollywoodLifers, please keep the family of Olivia Nova in your hearts during this time. Feel free to share your thoughts below.