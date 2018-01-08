Natalia Dyer Parties Without ‘Stranger Things’ BF Charlie Heaton At Globes After Party — Where Is He?

Stranger Things’ stars Natalia Dyer and Dacre Montgomery had a great time with their co-stars at a Golden Globe Awards after party on Jan. 7. Where was Charlie Heaton?

Natalie Dyer, 20, and Dacre Montgomery, 23, celebrated an eventful night of spotlighting some of television and film’s biggest stars at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Part Golden Globe Awards after party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, and it looked like they were having a fantastic time! The Stranger Things stars must have turned heads with their incredible black fashion choices that they wore in honor of the Time’s Up movement. Natalia looked beautiful in a Giambattista Valli gown while Dacre looked handsome in a classic Giorgio Armani suit and they both partied it up with some of their other co-stars, including Joe Keery, 25, and Maika Monroe, 24, according to Just Jared. Natalia’s beau Charlie Heaton, 23, didn’t seem to make an appearance with his co-stars and we’re not sure why, but it’s good to see that the ones who did attend were living it up! Check out pics of some of our favorite celebrities at 2018 Golden Globe Awards after parties here!

Though Charlie didn’t join his lady love, things between the two have seemed to be going well so we hope that’s still the case! They made their first red carpet appearance together just over a month ago at the 2017 Fashion Awards and looked insanely adorable together! Despite Charlie’s recent legal troubles, Natalia’s been by his side whether it be at public events like award shows or just on casual strolls around London.

Natalia and Charlie’s series Stranger Things received two Golden Globe nominations this year and the show’s been receiving rave reviews since it premiered in 2016. We have a feeling they will be receiving more nominations in the future and we can’t wait!

