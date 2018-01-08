Mariah Carey Accidentally Took Meryl Streep’s Seat At The Globes & The Singer’s Reaction Is Priceless

Too goo! Mariah Carey stole Meryl Strep’s Golden Globes seat during a commercial break by mistake. See her tweets!

These are the behind-the-scenes moments that we live for! Mariah Carey, 47, apparently grabbed an empty seat on her way back from the bathroom during a commercial break at the 75th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, but what she didn’t know is that it was already spoken for!

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” Mariah tweeted later that night. “Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat…”

You guessed it: Meryl Streep! But the iconic actress, 68, was totally game, as Mariah explained. “(Me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!!” Mariah wrote, quoting their interaction at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. “(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!” she added. So funny! Catch up on all of the highlights from the 2018 Golden Globes here.

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions, and many applauded the two legends. “Two women at the top of their game!” one person wrote in response to Mariah’s story. “Queen of mingling omg,” another gushed. Ha!

Finally, Mariah — who looked stunning in a tight black gown at the big event — tweeted a reference to the now-iconic meme of her asking for tea on New Year’s Eve for her vocal chords during her performance:

Are they serving tea here? #GoldenGlobes — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s hilarious that Mariah sat in Meryl’s seat at the Globes? Sound off in the comments and tell us if it was one of your fave moments of the night!