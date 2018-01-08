Loretta Lynn, 85, Breaks Hip After Scary Fall At Home: Is She OK?

Oh no! Country legend, Loretta Lynn, fell at her home and broke her hip. Her family is asking for prayers in the aftermath of the scary accident.

Loretta Lynn, 85, is in recovery after breaking her hip in a fall last week, her team confirmed on Twitter Jan. 8. “American music icon, Loretta Lynn, is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home,” her official account tweeted. “She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers.” The announcement came after Loretta’s sister, Crystal Grace, first broke the news on Instagram. “My birthday wish is for everyone to send love and prayers to my sister, Loretta Lynn, who fell and broke her hip last week,” Crystal revealed. “I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury.”

Unfortunately, this is the latest in a string of medical issues for Loretta over the last few years. In Sept. 2016, the country music legend suffered another scary fall at her home in Tennessee. The injuries required minor surgery, and Loretta was forced to cancel upcoming tour dates as she recovered. Then, in May 2017, Loretta was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at her home. Luckily, the 85-year-old as responsive to immediate treatment, and was able to recover. However, she was once again forced to cancel some tour dates.

Loretta is expected to release a new studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Nice, in 2018. This record’s release date was pushed back after her 2017 stroke, and it has not yet been made clear what the plans are for the album now that she’s injured again. We wish Loretta a speedy recovery!

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Loretta in the comments section below.