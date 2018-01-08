Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff Break Up After 5 Years Of Dating — Why Did They Split?

We’ve got our first big celebrity split of 2018 and it’s a shocker. Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff have called it quits after five years together and we’ve got the reason why.

Whoa, did anybody see this breakup coming? Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, 33, and Girls star and creator Lena Dunham, 31, have called it quits after five years together. The couple first began dating back in 2012 and in a shocking report by E! News, they officially ended things in Dec. of 2017. “It was mutual,” their insider says. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.” Fortunately there won’t be any bad blood moving forwards as these two are playing nice about the demise of their romance. “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on,” the source adds.

Lena had just penned a gushing open letter to Jack in our sister publication Variety in Oct. 2017, thanking him for helping her become the social justice warrior that she has grown into over their years together. “It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights. He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration.” The last time these two were photographed together was at a pre-Grammy’s party in early 2017, and the two have yet to officially confirm their split. See pics of Lena and Jack, here.

The big question is who will get Taylor Swift, 28, in the breakup? Jack is Tay’s top collaborator when it comes to songwriting, yet she’s became a pal of Lena’s when she settled into NYC life while writing the songs for 1989 with the former fun! frontman. From the sound of things, Jack and Lena are going to be adults about their parting of the ways so hopefully the “Gorgeous” singer will remain close to both of them. She’s so tight with Jack that there’s no way Tay would ever let such a successful songwriting team be split up, even if it means losing a squad member.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Lena and Jack’s breakup?