Kendrick Lamar Scores Big With Amazing College Football Championship Halftime Show

K. Dot just scored a touchdown, as Kendrick Lamar rocked the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game, performing a medley of his greatest hits!

Justin Timberlake, 36, will have to up his game if he’s expected to follow that. The bar for “football halftime shows” was raised, courtesy of Kendrick Lamar. The 30-year-old rapper was picked to be the College Football Playoff National Championship game’s first ever halftime performer, and boy – did Kendrick deliver. In the middle of the heated showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs (with President Donald Trump, 71, watching) Kendrick decided to crank up the heat by performing a selection of some of his biggest tracks.

He kicked things off with his hit “DNA” while rocking a big parka perfect for the Atlanta chilld while everyone in the audience bounced up and down to the rhythm. Kendrick then changed the roll during “Element,” including plenty of sound cut-0uts for the not safe for TV language. He effortlessly pivoted to his smash “Humble” where he let the audience even sing along on long runs. EVERYONE knew the lyrics and was having a blast rapping along with him. He wrapped things up with his new track “All The Stars” from the upcoming Black Panther movie. SO hot!

Now, it wasn’t as if they wheeled Kung Fu Kenny out in front of the packed Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kendrick gave his free, non-ticketed performance from Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, just a short walk away from the football action. Regardless of where Kendrick was performing, the chance to spread his message in front of fans both new and old was one that left him feeling humble “Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor,” said Kendrick Lamar in the press release announcing his involvement.

“Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship,” he added. It also sounds like that there will be a halftime performer for all future CFP championship games. “In each year of the College Football Playoff, we’ve been able to build upon the experience of the last,” said Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “This year is a true first for college football – and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game.”

Hopefully, Justin Timberlake was watching, as he’s set to perform at the Super Bowl 52 Halftime show on Feb. 4. He better bring it. While Justin brings sexy back (all while getting “Filthy”) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Kendrick might be chilling at home with some new gold. His critically acclaimed album, DAMN, picked up seven Grammy nominations, including Record of the year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album.

What did you think about Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime show, HollywoodLifers?