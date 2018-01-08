Kendall Jenner Slammed After Debuting Much Plumper Pout At Golden Globes: Did She Get Injections?

Kendall Jenner was DEFINITELY rocking much fuller lips at the Globes! So was it just tons of lip liner…or did she get them done?

Looks like Kylie Jenner, 20, has some competition! Her older sis Kendall Jenner, 22, debuted a new big lip look at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, and fans have taken to Twitter to accuse her of getting lip injections. (Check out the before-and-after pics below!)

“Kendall Jenner got lip fillers and I don’t care what anyone else has to say,” one fan declared upon seeing Kendall’s awards show look, which also involved a gorgeous black strapless gown. “Unsure why Kendall Jenner was at the Golden Globes but she really needs to chill out with the lip fillers,” another agreed.

Some Twitter users raised the argument that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star could just be sporting a lot of nude lip liner, but they were quickly shut down by other fans! See photos of Kylie Jenner and more celebs who have admitted to getting lip injections here.

Just saw a picture of Kendall Jenner at the golden globes. I hate talking about that family but I'm gonna say it, she's definitely has had something done to her lips. No amount of makeup can do that to her lips. — Nora (@noraa_17) January 8, 2018

Did Kendall Jenner get lip injections too? — Noshin Chowdhury (@noshinxD) January 8, 2018

Not to be rude but Kendall Jenner’s lip injections do not look great — 🍄 (@irrationiaII) January 8, 2018

Check out these pics of Kendall at the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala in 2012, then at the Globes last night at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA:

This isn’t the first time Kendall has battled lip injection rumors. In January 2017, the model took to her official website to debunk reports that she got work done after Kylie did her makeup one day — in that case, it was just lip liner!

