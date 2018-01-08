Kelly Clarkson & Steve Carrell Finally Meet 13 Yrs. After He Screamed Her Name In ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’

Steve Carell and Kelly Clarkson finally met at the Golden Globes after he blurted out her name during an intense scene in ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ See the pic!

Finally! More than a decade ago, Kelly Clarkson was the subject of a hilarious punchline in the iconic comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Steve Carell‘s title character was forced by his friends to get his chest waxed during a makeover segment, to, you know, change his sexual status. The sheer agony of the chest waxing caused him to blurt out a series of hilarious phrases. The best, by far, was “No, Kelly Clarkson!” See what we’re talking about in the video above.

And yet, in the 13 years since the movie premiered, the two stars never crossed paths. Crazy, right? That all changed at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on January 7, when the two were spotted sharing a laugh at the same table in the audience. So cool! They also posed together on the red carpet.

Meeting Steve fulfilled a huge dream for Kelly, who had always wanted to meet the comedian. “I have yet to meet Steve Carell and I want to be like, ‘So, was it a compliment?’ Like, I dunno, like, you’re in pain and you think of Kelly Clarkson,” she told Willie Geist on a November episode of Sunday Today. “It was pretty hilarious. I do feel gypped though, ’cause I never met him and I’m a huge fan.”

Did you know that Steve was actually getting his chest waxed in that scene? He said at the time that he had to do it; it wouldn’t have been as funny if he were faking the pain. Whoa. Kelly was at the Golden Globes to present the award for Best Original Song with Keith Urban. That award went to “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. Steve was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Battle of the Sexes. He would up losing to James Franco, for The Disaster Artist.

