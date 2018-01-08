Jennifer Lawrence Had Half Her Makeup Done For Golden Globes & Her Face Looked Wild

Poor Jennifer Lawrence! She had half her makeup done for the Golden Globe afterparties, when her date, Emma Stone, bailed. To see the result, watch the video here.

Jennifer Lawrence is such a good sport! Even though she was far into the process of getting her hair and makeup done for Golden Globe afterparties on Jan. 7, when her date, best friend Emma Stone, bailed on her, she decided to share her half-completed results on Facebook. Jennifer, 27, recorded a video with Emma, once the La La Land actress got to her house late Sunday evening. Jen had half her face finished and the other side was bare.

“Hi, what happened tonight?” Emma is heard asking Jen in the video. Jen responds, “Well, you had told me that you wanted me to be your date to the after parties so I, you know, got us some tickets to some after parties. I booked a car and I was halfway through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go.” Jen then laughs and adds, “You just wanted to come over to my house. So I sent my hair and makeup team home and now this is what I look like.”

We have to admit — this video is pretty hilarious! And the fact that Jennifer took it upon herself to share the look on Facebook makes us like her even more.

