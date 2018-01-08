Jennifer Aniston Looks Half Her Age With Glowing Skin At Globes — How To Copy Her Timeless Look

I mean, seriously, this woman doesn’t age! Jen rocked a super classic and gorgeous makeup look at the Golden Globes — find out her favorite products below!

Wearing a “custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture strapless black gown in silk velvet inserted with a pleated silk chiffon panel,” Jennifer Aniston, 48, looked flawless at the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7. Her hair was in loose waves and her makeup was dewy. “I call the makeup look ‘iconic effortless,’ just like Jennifer,” said makeup artist Jillian Dempsey. Luckily, Jillian is breaking down the look so you can get Jennifer’s sultry skin!

“Jillian started with the Chantecaille Future Skin in Cream for a base. To enhance Jennifer’s already glowy skin, Jillian applied Radiance Gel Bronzer on her décolletage and upper body. For a dewy glow, she used the pink toned cheek highlighter from the L’Arbre Illuminé Palette on her cheeks. Next, she used the Chantecaille Philanthropy Cheek Color in Smitten — the blush is embossed with an Elephant. ‘I love the subtle iridescence of this shade and dusted it on just the center of the cheek for a little extra highlight,’ Jillian says.”

For the eyes, “Jillian started by using the Le Chrome Luxe Duo in Gardens of Marrakech. She swept Lantern, a warm, golden brown shade infused with pearl and shimmer all over the eye using The Troy Surratt shadow brush. Next, she used the Le Chrome Luxe Eye Duo in Tibet. She began by applying Lhasa, a burnished gray-brown in the crease of the eye to contour the lids. For a soft, defined lower lash line, she alternated dotting the second shade, Himalaya, a dark silver with Lhasa underneath the lash line and blended. At the brow bone, she used the Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow in Buttercream to accentuate the area.”

Jillian used her own Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner in Jet Black to tight-line the upper lash line. Then, she used Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara. “This mascara is a great way to show off Jennifer’s naturally lush lashes.” Jillian explained. For her gorgeous, neutral lips, she first used Chantecaille Lip Definer in Nuance, followed by Chantecaille Lip Stick in Mirage. For a hint of shine, use dabbed a bit of the Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss in Moonlight on her cupid’s bow and the center of her lips. As a final touch, she set the skin with the Chantecaille HD Perfecting Powder in Bronze.

