Jennifer Aniston Was ‘Mentally Prepared’ To See Angelina Jolie At The Golden Globes

Jennifer Aniston & Angelina Jolie were THIS close to a Golden Globes run-in. A source close to Jen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was finally ready to see her in person!

Jennifer Aniston, 48, and Angelina Jolie, 42, thankfully did not have any sort of run-in at the Golden Globes, but that doesn’t mean Jen wasn’t ready for any unsavory altercation. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Jen was ready as ever to see Angelina. “Jen knew in advance that Angelina would be attending the Globes, so she was already prepared mentally to see her,” our source said. “Thankfully, even though they were both presenting at the awards show and attended the same after party, they managed to keep their distance from each other.” Things got a little, um, awkward during the Golden Globes on Dec. 7 when Jen presented right in front of Angelina, and Dakota Johnson, 28, was seemingly the only person who realized the significance of the pair’s close proximity — her body language in the moment just screamed “YIKES!”

Not only does Jen not care about the whole Brad Pitt romantic triangle fiasco, in a way she’s happy that everything happened the way it did. “Jen is way too classy to have any kind of run-in with Angelina though, and, as far as she’s concerned, it’s all water under the bridge now,” our source went on to say. “The way Jen sees it, if she hadn’t split with Brad then she wouldn’t have met Justin, so although it was an extremely painful and embarrassing time of her life, Jen is glad in a way.”

While we reported earlier how Angelina was not going to "shy away" if the two of them had an encounter. Luckily for everyone involved, they gave each other some respectful space! Crisis averted!

