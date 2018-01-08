How Old Is Bekah On ‘The Bachelor’? — Mystery Age Of Woman Vying For Arie’s Heart Revealed

Bekah M.’s age was omitted from the ‘The Bachelor’ premiere and is missing from her cast bio…but with a little bit of digging, we’ve been able to discover how old she is!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. began his journey to find love on The Bachelor, which premiered Jan. 1. Among one of the most-seen contestants during the show’s first episode was Bekah Martinez, a nanny and self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie who immediately caught Arie’s eye. However, fans found it interesting that Bekah’s age was not included when she was introduced on the show. Then, in an extended preview for the rest of the season, it was made clear that Bekah’s age was going to cause some controversy throughout some upcoming episodes. “I wonder if her age is going to be a deal-breaker,” one woman says in the promo. Another clip shows season 22 villain, Chelsea, adding, “I think she is reluctant to tell Arie how old she is.”

Although neither woman mentions Bekah directly by name, the footage then cuts to her hysterically crying and being comforted by Arie. Of course, it’s not clear if her breakdown is related to the controversy over her age, but either way, there’s been a ton of buzz over how old she is. So, upon some sleuthing, we’ve uncovered that Bekah is likely 22 years old! It took some scrolling through her Instagram to crack the case, but back on Feb. 10, 2016, Bekah revealed she was celebrating her 21st birthday. That means she turned 22 in Feb. 2017 and is quickly approaching her 23rd birthday.

Since Arie is 36 years old, that means there’s a 14 year age difference between the two, which is likely why it sparked some drama on the show. We can’t wait to see how it plays out!

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked to learn about Bekah’s age?