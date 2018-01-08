H&M Slammed For Young Black Boy Modeling ‘Coolest Monkey In The Jungle’ Shirt: ‘It’s Degrading’

H&M’s in MAJOR hot water after releasing a ‘disgusting’ image of a black model wearing a ‘monkey’ top. Many have even called for a boycott of the store! See the angry tweets.

H&M has been accused of being “racist” after posting on their website an image of a black child model in a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” The photo sparked outrage among consumers almost immediately — with Twitter users calling the ad “racist,” “disgusting,” and “degrading.” And honestly, they’re not wrong! The site even has young white models wearing similar sweatshirts, showing that the “monkey” top was seemingly given to the black child deliberately. Click here to see pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

Charles M. Blow, a New York Times columnist, drew attention to the image, which was on H&M e-commerce site in the U.K., in a tweet on the evening of Jan. 7. He wrote, “ @ hm, have you lost your damned minds?!?!?!” It didn’t take long for hundreds of angry social media users to join the conversation. “Oh hell no,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “This requires no second look to know it is wrong.” According to a former H&M employee, the Swedish multinational clothing company can sometimes be ignorant. “I worked for them for years and they’re clueless sometimes,” the commenter explained. “The head office in Sweden is very disconnected to issues of racism, cultural & social challenges. They seriously probably think this is cute.”

After receiving immense backlash, H&M finally removed the offending photo on Jan. 8. However, it continues to sell the hooded top online. An apology was also issued, although many consumers didn’t think it was adequate. “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologize to anyone this may have offended,” H&M spokeswoman Anna Eriksson said. “In the year 2018 there’s no way brands/art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness…. We have to do better,” designer Alex Medina said via Twitter.

H&M Can’t get another Dollar out of me… Disgusting — Mathis (@MathisNiager) January 8, 2018

#H&M so we're the monkeys & they're the survival experts? Who do you think would survive in the jungle. Lil Zac Efron? 😂😂😂 These ppl sick and mentally retarded. pic.twitter.com/hh3KaBGfRe — Marv Woodson (@MarvDaComedian) January 8, 2018

POC have been called monkeys and while some of us can be dismissive and say hey maybe some of you are being overly sensitive, this ad is tone deaf and wasn’t thought out well. Whether we like it or not images and how we are portrayed do impact us as a society. — Judith MR (@LLMommyDragon) January 8, 2018

Ohh you’re sorry … there’s some apologies we should not accept we must teach this society we live in that you can not just get away with a synthetic apology # sure you pay people to avoid this type of nonsense #tired we tend to get this everyear black is beautiful #@hm pic.twitter.com/3e2sm8DFmD — tanya (@tanyanyangs) January 8, 2018

.@hm I just want to let you imbeciles know, that I am a young, black male who shops at your establishment all the time, and after your "coolest monkey" stunt, I vow to NEVER shop at your Circle Center Mall (Indianapolis, IN) location again!!! — ✊ RESISTANCE Z🌎NE went to the "Best College" 🇺🇸 (@ResistanceZone) January 8, 2018

I love @hm. I really do.. But this is ridiculous behavior. Surely someone at the top wouldn't approve the ad?? It is CLEARLY racist. We're in 2018 guys come on,…. — Georgina Sapphire (@Golden_Armonia) January 8, 2018

What @hm did is unforgivable, disgusting, and most of all DELIBERATE and OUTRIGHT RACIST. Their apology means nothing because had no one noticed it they would have been fine with it. — **RELUCTANT G3NIU$** (@igotbadnews561) January 8, 2018

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are YOU outraged with H&M over this image?