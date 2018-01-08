Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Finally Confirm Their Engagement: ‘We Feel Incredibly Lucky’

Congrats to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk! The couple confirmed that they’re engaged after months of speculation. Read their sweet statement!

It’s about time they said something! Rumors swirled in November 2017 that Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk were getting married, but the couple never commented on it. Well, it took two months, but Brad and Gwyneth have now confirmed the happy news. “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship,” the couple said in a statement to Good Morning America.

Yay! Brad and Gwyneth have been together for over three years. The twosome actually met on the set of Glee in 2010! Brad is the show’s co-creator (along with Ryan Murphy), and you may remember that Gwyneth had a recurring role as the eccentric McKinley High substitute teacher Holly Holiday. However, they didn’t start dating until 2014, over a year after her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Brad got a divorce from his wife in 2013, as well.

Gwyneth shares two kids with her ex-husband, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11. Brad also has two kids from his previous relationship. That’s going to be one, big, happy family! Chris has already accepted Brad’s role in his kids’ lives, as shown on Instagram. Chris and Brad have met several times, and they’re cool hanging out together. Gwyneth even posted a photo of the two guys sitting next to each other at brunch about a month ago! She tagged the photo #modernfamily. No kidding! We can’t overstate how happy we are that Gwyneth’s conscious coupling again with Brad!

