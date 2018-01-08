Ewan McGregor Thanked Both His Estranged Wife & His GF In Awkward Globes Speech

Ewan McGregor thanked both his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead and his estranged wife Eve Mavrakis in his Golden Globes speech. Check it out!

Now THIS is how you make a moment uncomfortable. Ewan McGregor, 46, scored the prize for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2018 Golden Globes and when he came on stage to take his prize he managed to point out the elephant in the room. Well, at least in his life. In his speech, he thanked both his rumored current girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, and his estrange wife Eve Mavrakis, who he reportedly left to be with Mary!

“I want to take a moment to thank Ev, who always stood beside me for 22 years and my four children, I love you,” he told the audience, then he mentioned his collaborators. “I’ve always loved being an actor and hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with on this and it wouldn’t be any Emmett or Stassi without David, Michael, Carrie Coon and there would be no Rey without Mary Elizabeth Winstead so thank you very much.” Head here to peruse highlights from the star-studded night.

It should be noted that Ewan met Mary on the set of Fargo, the very show he was acceptance his trophy for. News that he and Eve parted ways surfaced in Oct. when photos began circulating of the actor kissing Mary. We should add that, although news of the marriage ending came out in the fall, they apparently separated in May of last year. However, that doesn’t rule out cheating. When a fan blasted Ewan over infidelity rumors on social media in Nov., Eve actually responded with, “What can I do?” Just heartbreaking.

