Drake & Ex-Flame Zoe Kravitz Dance & Cozy Up At Golden Globes After Party

Another day, another Hollywood romance rumor! But, this one actually makes sense. Longtime friends and once rumored lovers, Drake and Zoe Kravitz, were caught get pretty flirting during a Golden Globe after party! You’ve got to see this!

Are Drake, 31, and Zoe Kravitz, 29… a thing… again? — As you may know, the pair were rumored to be dating back in 2013 and have remained close friends ever since. However, for those who saw them with their arms wrapped around each another at Netflix’s Golden Globes party on Saturday night [January 7], they would’ve thought the two were an item. Drake and Zoe were caught on video getting cozy near the DJ booth, aka, Drake’s booth, since he was controlling the music for some time at the bash. When the rapper and actress weren’t flirting it up at the after party, Zoe was dancing the night away nearby. Click here to watch the pair in action, courtesy of TMZ!

Back in 2013, Drake and Zoe made headlines after they were spotted spending time together on multiple occasions. The pair attended a Beyonce, 36, concert together in Brooklyn in December of that same year. While sitting front row, reports claimed the two had their arms around each other and kissed as they jammed out to Bey’s hits. Eventually, images of the duo began popping up everywhere, including one of Zoe on Drake’s tour bus. Then in November of 2013, Drake posted a photo to Instagram of him in a “Lolawolf” hat, the name of Zoe’s band. The next year, in 2014, Zoe posted a photo of Drake kissing the side of her cheek, where she wished him a happy birthday. And, who could forget about Drizzy’s tweet in January of 2011, which read: “Zoe Kravitz on Californication…my two favorite things in the world. But she’s not a thing…she’s everything.” So, you can see why these two were the subject of romance rumors.

Despite all of the relationship buzz, Drake and Zoe never confirmed if they were officially a couple or not. However, when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in 2017, a fan phoned in to ask her what was going on with Drake.

The fan asked, “Were the rumors true that you dated Drake a few years ago, or did you just go to a Beyonce concert together?”

Zoe, with a huge smile on her face, didn’t exactly deny that she was dating Drake. “We hung out for a minute, but we are very good friends, you know,” she said. Then, Andy chimed in with, “So, you hung out, like mashed a little bit?” And, Zoe put her head in her lap as she laughed off his comment. She continued, “We hung out a little bit. You know, it’s like, how I hang out, I don’t know how you hang out.” Zoe added about Drake, “He’s a cutie.”

So, we’ll have to wait and see if these two decide to get together after their Golden Globes flirt session! In the meantime, when Drake wasn’t with Zoe, he was hanging out his good friend, Millie Bobby Brown, 13, and the cast of Stranger Things, because, you know, Drake does what Drake wants.

