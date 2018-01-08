Carrie Underwood ‘Hurt & Offended’ Wendy Williams Attacked Her Integrity With Facelift Accusations

Ouch! Carrie Underwood’s not happy with Wendy Williams for accusing her of getting a secret facelift.

Carrie Underwood, 34, is feeling very upset after talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, negatively commented on the fall that caused her to get around 40 stitches by claiming she used it as an excuse to get a secret facelift. “Carrie is hurt and offended that Wendy would make such a horrible accusation,” a source close to Carrie EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Carrie feels like her integrity has been attacked when Wendy accused Carrie of lying about her fall to cover up a face lift. Carrie is angered that anyone would think she would be anything but completely honest with her fans. Carrie takes Wendy’s accusations very seriously. While she does not feel Wendy’s callous comments warrant a public response, Carrie is consulting with her team, contemplating the best course of action moving forward.” Woah. It sounds like things may get serious and Carrie and her team may try and put Wendy in her place! Check out some of Wendy’s most shocking moments here!

Wendy’s accusations about Carrie don’t come as much of a shock since she’s known for being outspoken on her show. She’s often in the headlines for controversial remarks about what’s popular in the media and slamming other celebs for their actions. She recently did just that with Nicki Minaj, 35, and her raunchy Paper Magazine cover when she called her “desperate” and “disrespectful.” She’s often called out for her opinions but it doesn’t seem to bother her and she appears to enjoy the shock factor she gives off.

Wendy’s shocking words may entertain others but it’s clear that Carrie’s not feeling the same. No matter what happens with this situation, we do wish the best for Carrie and hope she enjoys a speedy recovery!

