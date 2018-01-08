The Prettiest Updos You Never Saw At The Golden Globes — See The BACK Of 12 Stars

There were so many hairstyles that were even better from the back at the 2018 Golden Globes. See the BEHIND-the-scenes pics of Millie, Saoirse and more right here!

Stars like Saoirse Ronan, Millie Bobby Brown, and Jessica Biel all had very intricate hairstyles at the 2018 Golden Globes. Held live from Beverly Hills, most of the photos show their gorgeous makeup, but not their intricate updos! Luckily, we have all the angles on their cool hairstyles right here! Millie’s hair was done by Blake Erik, who created a cool top knot style with a braid underneath. Saoirse and Jessica actually had the same hairstylist, Adir Abergel, who told us how he did Saoirse’s look:

“I prepped the hair using Virtue Uplifted Volumizing Whip for extra lift and Virtue’s One for All 6-in-1 styler to protect the hair from heat and add shine. I set a deep side part and began to blow dry hair with a round brush until completely dry. I then curled and set the hair using the new ghd 18k Gold 18k Styler, which helped give the hair memory and hold. Once the hair cooled, I brushed out the set and began slicking it back with side part in place using Virtue Finale Shaping Spray for hold. To finish, I tightly secured the hair at the nape, and did a fishtail braid. I turned the braid upwards towards the crown and secured in place. To bring out the femininity in this updo, I sewed in a silver thread.”

For Jessica, Adir used the AQUIS Lisse Luxe Long Hair Towel, which cuts drying time by HALF, meaning less damage and less frizz. Then, he used black twine to accent. He started 6 inches under the nape of the neck, which gave Jessica a faux bob from the front. Elisabeth Moss wore a knotted, messy bun by hairstylist Tommy Buckett using Garnier products. Hairstylist Harry Josh created a sleek, chic bun for Caitriona Balfe using Joico products, accented with metal hair accessories. See all the best hairstyles in the gallery attached!

