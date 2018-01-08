‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Trailer: Ashley I. Gets Friend-Zoned & Cries…Again

The first trailer for ‘The Bachelor Winter Games’ aired during the Jan. 8 episode of ‘The Bachelor’, and it is INTENSE. From tears to love to drama, this show has everything! Watch now!

“They’ll compete to fall in love — and they’ll fall alright,” the first trailer for The Bachelor Winter Games, which premiered on Jan. 8, teases. The trailer features a quick glance at the U.S. and international Bachelor franchise alum who will be competing on the show, and, unsurprisingly, Ashley Iaconetti is already in tears. “I just don’t understand why I’m always friend-zoned!” she rants through tears. “I’m just so confused.” It looks like we’ll have to wait until the show airs to see just who friend-zones her, though! And, don’t worry — Ashley is far from the only one in tears in the first look.

The Bachelor Winter Games cast features a number of Bachelor Nation fan favorites, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Luke Pell, and Eric Bigger. They’ll be competing alongside other Bachelor Nation stars from around the world in a series of winter-themed challenges. They may even find love again! That can be the most challenging game of all, and these stars know that first-hand. In the series premiere, the 26 contestants will meet at the luxurious winter resort of The Hermitage Club and move into their Bachelor villa to start this next journey.

Over the course of the four episodes, even more familiar faces will be showing up. Ryan and Trista Sutter, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Rachel Lindsay, and JoJo Fletcher will all appear on The Bachelor Winter Games. Figure skating champions Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia, and Randy Gardner will also appear. The Bachelor Winter Games sounds like the perfect show to watch amidst the Winter Olympics, which start Feb. 9! The new ABC show premieres Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Additional bachelors and bachelorettes will be announced soon. As expected, Chris Harrison will host the show.

