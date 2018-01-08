James Franco Slammed By ‘Breakfast Club’ Star Ally Sheedy In Cryptic #MeToo Tweets

Ally Sheedy tweeted during the Golden Globes that something James Franco did allegedly made her leave the entertainment biz. See the tweets here.

Ally Sheedy, the 80s Brat Pack star known best for movies like The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, wasn’t celebrating on January 7 when James Franco won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical award at the 2018 Golden Globes. When James was giving his acceptance speech for playing Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist, Ally was watching and tweeting some serious shade. The question remains: what did James allegedly do? “James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the film/TV business,” Ally tweeted during the Golden Globes. James has yet to address Ally’s tweets publicly.

In two subsequent tweets, she both mentioned her fellow 80s star (and current Mr. Robot star) Christian Slater, and employed the #MeToo tag. “Ok wait. Bye. Christian Slater and James Franco at a table on @goldenglobes #MeToo,” Ally tweeted. “Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite love ya.”

Again, no context as to what James, and apparently Christian, allegedly did. Using #MeToo implies that something discriminatory, possibly harassment, allegedly occurred. Ally declined to name any specific incidents, though it’s implied that something James allegedly did made her stop acting on TV and in films. James and Ally have only worked together once, when he directed her in an off-Broadway production of The Long Shrift in 2014. Her last onscreen appearance was a cameo in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Ally has since deleted her tweets, seen below:

Ally isn’t the only person who criticized James’ appearance at the Golden Globes. Some women spoke out on Twitter about the “hypocrisy” of James wearing all black and a Time’s Up pin in solidarity with the movement. They’re bringing up the incident from several years ago in which he was accused of sliding into a 17-year-old girl’s DMs; he was 35. He later confessed to it.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ally’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Ally is talking about in her tweets? Let us know.