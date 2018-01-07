Nathan Chen: 5 Things To Know About The US Figure Skater Heading To The 2018 Olympics

Nathan Chen won the national title at the U.S Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 6 and now he’s getting ready to be part of the U.S. team for the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Here are 5 things you should know about the athlete.

Nathan Chen, 18, wowed audiences on Jan. 6 when he repeated his national title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, CA, making him the leader of the three-man U.S. team, including Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou, in the 2018 Winter Olympics next month. The skilled athlete landed an incredibly impressive five quadruple jumps in the competition, proving he’s one of the best in the world and ready to take on the challenge in Pyeongchang. Here’s everything you need to know about Nathan!

1.) He is currently the only skater competing with five different types of quadruple jumps. They include the Salchow, toe loop, loop, flip, and lutz. He landed all five cleanly during the U.S. championship on Jan.6 which was a large reason he won the competition.

2.) In addition to figure skating, he trained in ballet and gymnastics. He attended the Ballet West Academy and competed at the state and regional levels of gymnastics for seven years.

3.) His skating career started when he was only three years old. He took part in his first competition the same year and went on to qualify for the Junior Nationals from 2007-2009, where he eventually won the silver medal. After earning his way to the novice level, he became the youngest novice champion in history at the age of 10 when he competed at the 2010 U.S. Championships. He eventually made his senior national debut in 2014.

4.) He’s originally from Salt Lake City, Utah and comes from a big family. He grew up in the cold climate as the youngest of five children before moving to California to train.

5.) He’s teamed up with a lot of well-known companies in endorsement deals, including Coca-Cola. Nathan has been seen in multiple ads for the companies such as Kellogg’s and Nike to promote his skating.

