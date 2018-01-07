Ashley Wagner: 5 Things On The Figure Skater Who Tore Into Judges For Olympics Snub

Ashley Wagner stole the spotlight during the Olympics trials when she went OFF on the judges for their scores! Here’s all the must-know info on her!

Never let anyone tell you figure skating doesn’t get ugly once in a while! American figure skater Ashley Wagner, 26, sadly didn’t qualify for the 2018 Olympics at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 6. She will be the U.S.’s first alternate. Usually when athletes are met with disappointment, they tend to keep feelings to themselves or put on a brave face. However, Ashley had no interest in keeping her frustration and disappointment at the scores she received to herself! Wondering: who is Ashley Wagner? We’ve got you covered! Here’s all the the important details on the fiery figure skater.

1) Ashley was a military brat. That means that she grew up wherever her father, Lieutenant Colonel Eric Wagner, was stationed. She was born in Germany and grew up in places like Kansas, Alaska, Washington state, and Virginia. However, although she now lives in Southern California, she considers Seabeck, Washington home. What a wild way to grow up! Head here to peruse some of the athletes who will be completing in the Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea in February!

2) She first start ice skating when she was 5 and living in Alaska. Fellow skater Tara Lipinski was a huge inspiration for Ashley growing up. Her performance in 1998 Winter Olympics inspired her to work toward completing in the coveted competition herself.

3) Early on, she displayed a gift for figure skating. In 2002, she qualified for the U.S. Junior Figure Skating Championships. The following year she won silver at a regional competition and hasn’t looked back since! She won silver at the 2016 World Figure Skating Championships and is also a 3-time U.S. national champion. Oh, and she also won bronze at the 2014 Winter Olympics!

4) She’s enrolled at Saddleback College in California where she’s studying sports journalism. As a perk of living in Germany in her early years, speaks German in addition to English.

5) Upon learning that she finished 4rd and would not be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, Ashley shared that she was very upset! “For me to put out two programs that I did at this competition as solid as I skated and to get those scores, I am furious, and I think deservedly so,” she told The Salk Lake Tribune. “I honestly think that at the end of the day, this is how I feel, and I feel like I need to stick up for myself, and I think that I delivered when I really needed to,” Wagner added. “I think all these girls delivered when they needed to, but I want to be on that Olympic team and I’m really mad that I’m in this position again.” She was referring to once again finishing in 4th like she did in 2014. However, this time she isn’t going to compete.

