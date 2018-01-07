Barbara Meier & Blanca Blanco: Meet The Only Two Women Not To Wear Black At Golden Globes

While the Golden Globes red carpet was filled with black suits and dresses, in light of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, these two stars didn’t get the memo…

Some stars didn’t get the memo for the dress code at the 2018 Golden Globes! Model Barbara Meier, 31, and actress Blanca Blanco, 36, were the only two women at the Golden Globes who appeared not to wear black in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. Meier hit the red carpet on January 7 in a pale pink floral dress with a feathered blue and purple train. Blanco went for a riskier red carpet ensemble — a cut-out red gown. Blanco show major skin with a thigh high slit, and cleavage-bearing cut-out. See their outspoken looks, below. Click here to see the Golden Globes’ hottest celebrity couples!

Although the two stars are still rising in the ranks in Hollywood, their bold fashion choices put them on high alert at the awards show, which took place in LA Meier was the winner of Germany’s Next Top Model. While Blanco, an actress, has starred in the films Showgirls 2 and Bermuda Triangles. Ahead of the Golden Globes — hosted by Seth Meyers, 44 — female and male celebrities and activists made it know that they were planning on dressing in black to stand in solidarity to raise awareness of gender and racial inequality. The suggested attire was encouraged by the more than 1,000 women in entertainment behind the Time’s Up initiative to combat sexual harassment and assault, as well as the #MeToo movement.

Viewers at the Globes were anticipating Meyers’ opening monologue to see how he would address the topic of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in 2017. And, it only took a few minutes into his opening to get those in attendance to collectively boo Harvey Weinstein, 65. As you may know, more than 40 women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior against Weinstein, including alleged rape. Therefore, it was nearly impossible for Meyers to avoid the “elephant in the room,” as he referred to Weinstein.

Meyers made several references to the accusations of sexual harassment in Hollywood, while taking specific digs at Weinstein; one of which included loud boos from the audience. “Well, I think it’s time to address the elephant not in the room,” he said. “Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I’ve heard rumors he’s crazy and difficult to work with. But don’t worry — he’ll be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person ever booed in the in memoriam.”

