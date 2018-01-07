Watch Golden Globes Online: Live Stream The Red Carpet Here Free

Fashion at its finest! The Golden Globes red carpet is officially ready to be walked. Watch the star-studded live stream of celebs arriving by tuning in here!

Get ready for your jaw to drop! The Golden Globes red carpet is ready for all the A-list stars attending to strut their stuff, and you can start watching all the fashionable highs and lows at 6 pm EST. Among the celebs we can expect to see is the host of tonight’s festivities, Seth Meyers, who will hopefully bring some levity to the ceremony following a harrowing year that has seen Hollywood rocked by rampant accounts of alleged sexual misconduct. Also gracing the red carpet are talented celebs like Emilia Clarke, Claire Foy, Reese Witherspoon, Katherine Langford, Halle Berry, Emma Watson, Kerry Washington and so many more. Nominated for her outstanding work her work in Big Little Lies, Reese spearheaded the Time’s Up movement that inspired many to wear all black on the red carpet. Check out our live stream of the red carpet below!

With such an awards show so full of Hollywood’s finest and most talented, you just know the fashion tonight is going to be on point during The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet LIVE. While the show itself starts at 8 pm EST, the red carpet live stream will not only bring the heat with their sartorial displays, we’ll get to see some in-depth BTS content. Last year, Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins, and Natalie Portman were among our best dressed of the evening.

Who will wear this evening’s most stunning attire? You’ll have to tune in and check in with us for our non-stop Golden Globes coverage! Click here to see pics of the youngest Golden Globe winners of all time!



