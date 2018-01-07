Timothee Chalamet Looks Shocked To Be Sitting Next To Tonya Harding At The Globes

And your 2018 Golden Globes meme is…Timothée Chalamet! The actor was caught in the midst of a star-struck moment when he realized Tonya Harding was sitting next to him! See the hilarious photo!

In case didn’t know, Timothée Chalamet, 22, is a big fan of Tonya Harding! When Allison Janney, 58, took the stage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in I, Tonya [as Harding’s mother], she acknowledged that the real Tonya Harding, 47, was in the room. After her announcement, cameras panned to Tonya, who was sitting at Janney’s table. As the audience burst into a collective applause, cameras caught Timothée just learning that Tonya was sitting near him. And, he was shocked to say the least! Check out the now viral photo of the Call Me By Your Name actor with his jaw on the floor after seeing Tonya! Click here to see the Golden Globes’ hottest celebrity couples!

Janney dedicated her Golden Globe to Harding and gave her high praise to the star-studded audience. “I would just like to thank Tonya [Harding] for sharing her story,” Janney said during her acceptance speech, while pointing out the Olympic figure skater. “What I love about this movie… what this movie did is tell a story about class in America, tell a story about the disenfranchised, tell the story about a woman who was not embraced for her individuality, tell a story about truth and the perception of truth in the media and truths we all tell ourselves…. It’s an extraordinary movie and I’m so proud of it.” Janney also honored Margot Robbie, 27: “She’s a quadruple threat,” Janney proclaimed.

I, Tonya was nominated for three awards — Robbie for best actress and for best picture — at the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7. Robbie plays Harding, who was ban from staking after assailants who were hired by her ex-husband and bodyguard [Jeff Gillooly], attacked fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan, 48, ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics, in the bio/sport drama. Sebastian Stan, also stars in the film playing Harding’s ex-husband. Despite being clubbed in the knee, Kerrigan eventually recovered and ended up winning a silver medal at the Olympics. As for Harding? — The U.S. Figure Skating Association banned her for life. However, she’s been thriving while back in the spotlight after many years of scrutiny for the now notorious incident.

Now, Harding will finally get to tell her side of the story directly to ABC News’ Amy Robach when Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story airs on Thursday, January 11 at 9 PM ET. Harding will emotionally dive back into the 1994 baton attack that was carried out on her Olympic teammate and longtime rival, Kerrigan. Truth and Lies will take viewers back in time to the rise and fall of Harding’s career, and her present-day life.

