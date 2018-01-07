Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and more stars shared exciting pics of themselves getting ready for the Golden Globes! See how they prepped to look their best here!

The stars are coming out to shine at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards and they’re showing us how they get so bright! Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, America Ferrera and more took to social media to show off the fabulous ways they get ready to look as good as they do for one of entertainment’s biggest nights! From makeup and hair to gowns and suits, these celebs know how to dress to impress and it’s always fun to see some before and after pics. CHECK OUT SOME OF OUR FAVORITE STARS GETTING READY FOR THE GOLDEN GLOBES HERE!

Justin and Jessica proved their the cutest couple ever when they both shared pre-award show snapshots on their Instagram. One showed them adorably posing for a selfie right before leaving for the event and the other showed Jessica while on the way. Joe & Nick Jonas showed off some brotherly love in their getting ready photo. The two handsome stars both wore all black suits and Nick could be seen fixing Joe’s tie in the amazing pic. Mom-to-be America Ferrera took a cheerful close up selfie while getting her hair done and makeup put on for the big night while Tracey Ellis Ross showed off her powerful Time’s Up t-shirt in a smiling pic.

Mandy Moore took a selfie in a car after getting her skin prepped for makeup for the awards show and Allison Williams posed for a photo while getting her hair done. Kristin Cavallari was all laughs in fun loving pic that also showed her hairdresser fixing her blonde locks while Lea Michele posed for a photo with her friend during a morning hike before she joined her glam squad for her amazing look.

It’s an exciting roster for the show this year with some amazingly talented nominees and presenters and we couldn’t be more excited! Be sure to check out all these lovely stars flaunting their incredible looks at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards at 8pm ET!

