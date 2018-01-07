Seth Meyers Reunites With ‘SNL’ Partner Amy Poehler In Hilarious Golden Globes Opening

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler teamed up during the host’s Golden Globes opening monologue for the ultimate ‘SNL’ reunion and totally proved they should co-host next year! Watch now!

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler brought all the laughs in the middle of his highly-anticipated Golden Globes opening monologue. As we all know, Seth and Amy co-hosted Weekend Update together on SNL, so their Golden Globes reunion was a real treat for everyone. Seth used the “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell” sketch from his own late-night show during his monologue and called on Jessica Chastain, Issa Rae, and Amy for help.

Amy told Seth that she knew how to set up a joke, and she didn’t need his help. Seth tried to help, but Amy jokingly wasn’t having it. “I’m glad to know that you think. And secondly I’m a woman in Hollywood, Seth. We’ve all been through a lot. I don’t need a set up to make a punchline work,” she said to Seth. She then effortlessly told her own joke: “Said the peach in Call Me by Your Name, this scene is the pits.”

Just like they did on Saturday Night Live, Seth and Amy had a blast working together. They are so funny when they team up, and they basically showed everyone that they should be Golden Globes co-hosts next year. Seriously, who wouldn’t want that?!

Amy and her fellow badass SNL co-star Tina Fey hosted the Golden Globes three years in a row from 2013 to 2015. Every single year they killed it and made us howl with laughter with their incredible jokes. Maybe Amy will reconsider and come back to host next year?! Now that would be EPIC. Let’s make it happen!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Seth’s opening monologue? Let us know!