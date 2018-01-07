Saoirse Ronan Wows In Fierce One-Sleeved Black Gown At Golden Globes

‘Lady Bird’ star Saoirse Ronan dazzled on the Golden Globes red carpet in a gorgeous black gown. She was one of many stars who protested gender inequality and sexual harassment by wearing a black dress.

Everyone can go home, because Saoirse Ronan, 23, just stole the show at the Golden Globes. The nominee showed up to the red carpet in one incredible black dress. The one-sleeved black gown featured sparkling silver detailing as well. She looked INCREDIBLE! Saoirse always makes a fashion statement on the red carpet, and this year was no different.

Saoirse has been one of the most outspoken actress regarding Hollywood’s anti-harassment movement. “It is the most important thing, and I’ve never felt so encouraged and inspired and supported to use whatever voice I have and for all of these people, men and women, to be able come together and use their influence and to open up the conversation and raise awareness and support anyone who’s gone through, or anyone that has questioned their safety or their stance when they’re on set — I think it’s invaluable and paramount that this happens now,” she told Extra at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.

Saoirse was nominated for her incredible performance in Greta Gerwig’s coming-of-age comedy, Lady Bird. The actress was up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and won! Saoirse was up against Judi Dench, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Helen Mirren. She was previously nominated for Brooklyn and Atonement. Lady Bird, which also stars Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, and Lucas Hedges, is one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the year and broke the Rotten Tomatoes record as the best-reviewed movie.

Saoirse is already an awards season frontrunner, with many believing she’ll nab her third Oscar nomination just a few weeks after the Golden Globes. For her performance in Lady Bird, the Irish actress has already won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actress and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Saoirse’s dress at the Golden Globes? Let us know!