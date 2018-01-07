‘RHOA’ Recap: Sheree Gets Into A Terrifying Car Accident

So scary! Production on a PSA against domestic violence nearly shut down when Sheree got into a terrible car accident during the Jan. 7 episode of ‘RHOA’. Read our recap to get all the details!

Before we get to the car accident, let’s start from the beginning. The Jan. 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off with Sheree and Kenya coming together as an unlikely duo to produce a PSA against domestic violence. Kenya took charge, which kind of annoyed Sheree so she asked if she could get behind the scenes and learn a bit about production. Kenya suggested Sheree become her intern, but Sheree demanded they be equal partners. And all seemed to be going well until the day of the actual shoot.

After a few of the ladies, including Cynthia‘s mom, talked about domestic violence they endured in the past, Kenya gave Sheree a call to make sure she was coming to the shoot. But as soon as Sheree answered the phone, she revealed that she had been in a car accident. She still made it to set, but she was in tears and could barely function. She said her back hurt pretty bad, but she knew how important this PSA was to everyone, so she tried to compose herself and did the best she could. All in all, it was a success. And fortunately, Sheree is okay.

Meanwhile, Cynthia and Marlo teamed up and tried to bring NeNe and Porsha back together. Marlo through a tea party at her house, during which the four girls sat down for vodka cranberries and some good old fashion chatting. Sadly, NeNe and Porsha didn’t make up. In fact, they bickered some more and nothing was resolved. Porsha didn’t take responsibility for anything and instead, she accused NeNe of acting like a child.

Lastly, Kandi and Todd faced criticism from the Old Lady Gang as they searched for a new general manager who could help turn business around at the restaurant. They interviewed a guy they liked, but it’s unclear if they actually hired him.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? Tell us below!